Truist Financial Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $107.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $103.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

