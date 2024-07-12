Truist Financial Cuts Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $18.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

Verastem Trading Up 9.2 %

Verastem stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Verastem has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

