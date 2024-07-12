Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.27

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 2006276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock worth $33,638,976. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Trade Desk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $1,278,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 306.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.