Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $442,750.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,981,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 60,294 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $340,058.16.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 126,324 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $699,834.96.

On Thursday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

