ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PMNT opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52. Perfect Moment has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

