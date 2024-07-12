ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Perfect Moment Price Performance
NASDAQ PMNT opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52. Perfect Moment has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.05.
Perfect Moment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perfect Moment
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Moment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect Moment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.