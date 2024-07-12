Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 5.8% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after acquiring an additional 517,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,351,000 after acquiring an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,518,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,933,000 after acquiring an additional 347,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $542.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,105. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.75 and its 200-day moving average is $563.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

