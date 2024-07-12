Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.60.
About Theratechnologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.