Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

About Theratechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.