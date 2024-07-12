The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $16.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.92.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.