The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 322.7% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.63. 23,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,288. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

