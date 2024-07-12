Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Starbucks by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,285,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,351. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
