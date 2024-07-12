Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Starbucks by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,285,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,351. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.