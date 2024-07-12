Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after buying an additional 564,980 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,778,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. 13,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,900. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

