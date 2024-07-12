Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,445 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of ATI worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $55,855,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 735.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 312,699 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $58.96. 126,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,206. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

