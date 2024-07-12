Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 224,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $105.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.