Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $82.13 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 303,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,871,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.57.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,578. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.32. The stock has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

