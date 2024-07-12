Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.82 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rambus were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 76,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,570. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

