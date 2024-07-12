Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $13.66 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Creative Planning boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,822. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

