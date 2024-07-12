Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $12.19 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,451,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BLD traded up $8.81 on Friday, hitting $432.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,123. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.24 and its 200 day moving average is $397.72. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

