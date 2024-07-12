Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12,300.0% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $5,532,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $5,287,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.24.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.22. The company had a trading volume of 109,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

