Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 264 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

MEDP traded up $15.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.99. 287,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $439.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

