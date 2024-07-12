Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $177.74. 1,988,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.49. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

