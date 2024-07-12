Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 66 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,152,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.07. 1,368,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,019. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,483. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

