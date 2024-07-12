Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 728,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 688,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,895 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 136.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter worth $390,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.