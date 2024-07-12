Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $241.03

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $241.03, but opened at $235.19. Tesla shares last traded at $243.89, with a volume of 21,048,533 shares changing hands.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.61.

Tesla Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $796.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

