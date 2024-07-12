TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $87.40 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $87.40 million and $5.90 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00043996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,924,405 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,969,700 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

