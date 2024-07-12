TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 4.60% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

