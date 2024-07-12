TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of TASK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 98,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,075. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

