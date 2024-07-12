Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

