Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $188.85 and last traded at $187.95. 6,990,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,106,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 509.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,091,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,479,000 after buying an additional 47,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.62. The firm has a market cap of $979.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

