Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 2,019.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

Syntec Optics Price Performance

Shares of OPTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 703,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. Syntec Optics has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

Featured Articles

