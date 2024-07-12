Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 2,019.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OPTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 703,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. Syntec Optics has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

