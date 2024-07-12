SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 604 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 635.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 172,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.59. 3,320,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,469,637. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

