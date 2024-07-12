SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 151 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.36. 616,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,012. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.