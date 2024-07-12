SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,401,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,578. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

