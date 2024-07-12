SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 4,020 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 597,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.25. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

