swisspartners Advisors Ltd Raises Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 3.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 1,325,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,122. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,797,408.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,067,555 shares of company stock valued at $26,983,738 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. Citigroup downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSXMA

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.