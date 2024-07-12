SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SXC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,333. The company has a market capitalization of $866.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.09. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

