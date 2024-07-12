Stride (STRD) One Day Volume Hits $32,634.00

Stride (STRD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Stride has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stride token can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges. Stride has a market cap of $110.53 million and approximately $32,634.00 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stride Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.24258609 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $28,339.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

