Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $376.00

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 373 ($4.78), with a volume of 21994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.74).

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.97 million, a PE ratio of 717.31 and a beta of 0.70.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

