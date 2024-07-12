StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

Get StoneCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.