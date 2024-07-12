StockNews.com Upgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Up 4.5 %

OMCL opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 0.80. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12,425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 478,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,687,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

