StockNews.com Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $404.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

