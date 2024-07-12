Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 21,558 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 12,256 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,197 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

