Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Position Lowered by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lessened its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,190 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises approximately 6.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.8 %

STLA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,451,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,539. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

