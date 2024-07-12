StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

