State Street (NYSE:STT) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $73.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

NYSE:STT opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in State Street by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

