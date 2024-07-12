Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $564.26. 767,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $565.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

