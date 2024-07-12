Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Ndwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $353,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

