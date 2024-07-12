SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $156.25

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.25 and last traded at $156.24, with a volume of 2760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.62.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

