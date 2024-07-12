SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 25 LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,759,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

