SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 832,201 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $36.58. 989,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,375. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.