SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Gap Down to $204.18

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $204.18, but opened at $199.65. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF shares last traded at $199.65, with a volume of 129 shares.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.93. The firm has a market cap of $881.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

